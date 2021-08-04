Pilot injured after crop-duster crashes into front yard of Wooster home

WOOSTER, Ohio — A crop-duster plane crashed in Wooster Wednesday morning, causing minor injuries to the pilot, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

The plane crashed into the front yard of a house on Bechtel Road in Wooster at around 10:30 a.m., according to Wayne County Sheriff Travis Hutchinson.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office. A crop-duster plane crashed into the front yard of a home in Wooster Wednesday morning.

A man was crop dusting a farmer’s field when he hit a powerline, hit some trees, then crashed in the front yard, Hutchinson said.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office. A crop-duster plane crashed into the front yard of a home in Wooster Wednesday morning.

The pilot, the only person onboard the plane, suffered minor injuries and went to Wooster Community Hospital for treatment.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.