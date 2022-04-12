Firefighter dies, trooper injured after being struck on I-71 in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — A Town and Country firefighter has died and an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured after being struck on I-71 southbound near State Route 301 in Wayne County.

According to troopers, authorities initially arrived on the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m.

Authorities said the trooper and firefighter were finishing up documentation of the crash when a commercial vehicle hit their vehicles around 4 p.m. as well as the initial car involved in the crash.

The trooper was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The firefighter, 35-year-old Lieutenant Philip M. Wigal, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wigal has been a member of the Town and Country Fire Department since 2006.

Southbound lanes were shut down while crews investigated.

