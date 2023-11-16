Ohio BCI executes search warrant in 2017 missing Huron Co. woman case reopened after News 5 inquiries

An investigation into a missing Huron County woman was reopened in 2022 after News 5 pressed authorities for answers, and on Thursday the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation confirmed that it is executing a search warrant outside a small Huron County town in connection to the case.

Cleveland Missing confirmed that new developments are underway, and while the family has asked for privacy as the investigation unfolds, a news conference is expected in "the foreseeable future."

Amanda Dean was last heard from on July 11, 2017, in a text with her sister. Dean was 36 at the time of her disappearance.

Her family said she was involved in an abusive relationship. She was living with her boyfriend at the time. Her sister said the last text was about a plan to leave.

After they didn’t hear from Dean again, the family became concerned and filed a missing person’s report. It was canceled a day later, her family said, because of what the Huron County Sheriff told Amanda’s mother, Caroline Tokar.

“Sheriff Corbin told us she was in a safe house, and as a mother, I lived on that,” Tokar said.

But then, late last year, Tokar couldn’t take the not knowing anymore and sent a letter to Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin demanding answers.

“He was telling people and the media that she’s safe up to two and a half weeks ago. So I send a demand letter. And the demand letter said you have seven days to give proof to our family, Amanda’s family, that she’s safe, alive, and OK, or if you can’t prove this within seven business days, then I would like to open the investigation,” Tokar said.

News 5’s Tracy Carloss went to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office to speak with Corbin. We were told he was in a meeting and couldn’t speak with us.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release last month confirming they have reopened the investigation into the whereabouts of Amanda Dean.

It also said they have requested the help of BCI.

The Ohio BCI said Thursday that their Special Victims Unit was “executing a search warrant outside of Collins, Ohio, related to its ongoing investigation of the Amanda Dean missing person case.”

The BCI official told News 5 it did not have any additional information to share on this investigation.

The news release from Cleveland Missing, an organization that has assisted the Dean family since Amanda Dean went missing, sent a news release Thursday stating they remain committed to the family.

"The family renews its unwavering support of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation," the release states.

News 5 will continue to follow up with officials for developments.

