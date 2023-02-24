Watch Now
Ohio BMV locations won't be processing driver permits Saturday due to outage

Google Maps Street View image of an Ohio BMV in Elyria.
Posted at 3:52 PM, Feb 24, 2023
Due to nationwide maintenance, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will not be able to perform any driver license or permit transactions Saturday.

Vehicle registration and other transactions will still be available.

"Ohioans are encouraged to plan to complete driver license transactions on an alternative day. In the event that the outage ends prior to close of business on Feb. 25, BMV will update customers via social media to alert them that driver license and permit transactions have resumed," the BMV said.

Online services can be completed by CLICKING HERE.

The BMV said it will provide updates regarding maintenance on it's Twitter account.

