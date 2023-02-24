Ohio BMV locations won't be processing driver permits Saturday due to outage

Due to nationwide maintenance, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will not be able to perform any driver license or permit transactions Saturday.

Vehicle registration and other transactions will still be available.

"Ohioans are encouraged to plan to complete driver license transactions on an alternative day. In the event that the outage ends prior to close of business on Feb. 25, BMV will update customers via social media to alert them that driver license and permit transactions have resumed," the BMV said.

Online services can be completed by CLICKING HERE.

The BMV said it will provide updates regarding maintenance on it's Twitter account.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.