Ohio Department of Health conducts survey at Cleveland Clinic after accusations of former physician

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Health is conducting a survey at the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus after a former physician was terminated due to a recent accusation of inappropriate behavior, the hospital confirmed with News 5 on Friday.

The Clinic released this statement:

Cleveland Clinic is strongly committed to protecting the rights and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers.



The Ohio Department of Health is currently conducting a survey following recent accusations of inappropriate behavior involving a former physician. We immediately reported this information to the appropriate law enforcement agencies and are fully cooperating with the investigations. Following a thorough internal review, this physician was terminated.



We are taking immediate steps to improve how we protect patients when an allegation of abuse is being investigated. This includes updating our internal processes and educating caregivers on their responsibilities to safely report inappropriate behavior and concerns.



We care deeply about patient safety and any form of misconduct is not tolerated. Angela Kiska, Cleveland Clinic Spokesperson

News 5 has reached out to ODH but has not garnered a response at this time.

