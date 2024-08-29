Ohio Department of Health says new updated COVID-19 vaccine is now available

The Food and Drug Administration approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine for the 2024-2025 season last week, and Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff is urging Ohioans to get vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone six months or older who has previously been vaccinated receive one dose of the new vaccine.

Unlike before, the CDC is not recommending that anyone 65 or over get a second dose this fall, unless they are immunocompromised.

The updated vaccine is available at some locations and is expected to increase as early as September.

Vanderhoff encouraged people to contact individual locations to ensure they have the vaccine before going.

The federal government recently announced that it will provide free COVID-19 tests again for American households. Each household is eligible for up to four free tests (coming soon).

Ohio has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, with about 8,000 people and an average of 17 deaths per week, Vanderhoff said.

Officials warn that the virus has become more transmissible and should be taken seriously.

"The best way to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 is to make sure that you are vaccinated," Vanderhoff said.