Ohio lawmaker files bill to boost oversight of automated license plate readers

An Ohio lawmaker filed a bill in the statehouse that aims to add oversight towards automated license plate readers (ALPR) such as Flock Cameras.

The bill, filed by Republican Ohio State Senator Al Cutrona, outlines additional regulations against ALPRs.

“We don’t want to live in a nanny state; we also don’t want to live in a surveillance state, and frankly that is what Ohio has become without any guardrails with the Flock cameras,” Cutrona previously told News 5.

Watch previous coverage: Senator proposes restrictions to curb Flock misuse

Senator proposes restrictions to curb Flock misuse

The bill establishes strict data retention limits, requiring government entities to delete captured surveillance data within ten days of collection, with narrow exceptions for active legal proceedings, court orders, or data obtained via a valid search warrant. A violation of this rule would be considered a fourth-degree felony if this bill becomes law.

Government entities would also be prohibited from selling, transferring, or sharing captured surveillance data with private persons. The bill would require a search warrant before sharing such data with other government entities. Monthly internal audits of ALPR and surveillance data use would also become a requirement, with annual reports summarizing those audits submitted to the Ohio Attorney General.

The legislation creates significant new protections for individual privacy by banning the operation of ALPR systems or mass surveillance technology within 500 feet of any place of worship or firearms retailer.

Additionally, the bill provides grounds for private citizens to pursue civil litigation against any person or government entity that violates these provisions.

Police in Medina and Akron have previously voiced support for Flock Cameras, saying the technology is proved its value after it recently helped officers find missing and endangered people in two separate incidents.