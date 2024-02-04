Ohio lawmakers introduce legislation to help families put food on the table

CLEVELAND — Since the pandemic, Jessica Semachko, who is Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Director of Advocacy and Public Education, says more and more families are struggling to put food on the table.

“Last year, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank served 400,000 individuals, 100,000 children,” said Semachko.

Because of these growing numbers, Semachko is hopeful state lawmakers can help middle and low-income families with children under 18 through the Thriving Families Tax Credit.

“We know that policies like the Thriving Families Tax Credit will really provide that financial stability for families to be able to make ends meet,” said Semachko.

State Representatives Casey Weinstein and Lauren McNally introduced this legislation with the hope of supporting nearly 2 million children across the state.

If passed, families with children under 5 years old will receive a benefit of up to $1,000 per child and up to $500 per child for those between 6 and 17 years of age.

Families earning less than $65,000 annually would qualify for the full benefit amount, with benefits narrowing for those who make between $65,000-85,000 a year, which advocates with the Ohio Association of Foodbanks said this is a step in the right direction.

“When it comes to food insecurity and hunger, you know, Ohio food banks will always be there for Ohioans in need. But food banks really should be the last line of defense against hunger,” said Sarah Kuhns, the Advocacy and Engagement Manager for the Ohio Association of Foodbanks.

“That's really why we're such strong advocates for this tax credit," she said.

Once this bill passes in the House, it will then head to the Senate.