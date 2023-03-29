Ohio lawmakers mull lower age requirement of 18 for police officers

COLUMBUS — A bill before the Ohio House of Representatives to lower the age to become a police officer drew opposition on Wednesday at its third and final hearing before the Homeland Security Committee.

Supported by groups like the Ohio Township Association, proponents believe House Bill 84 would help bolster the recruitment efforts of law enforcement agencies at a time when the recruitment of new officers has grown more and more difficult. Under current law, 18-year-olds can join a law enforcement agency in a limited role — also known as a "cadet" program. However, currently, cadets cannot become a full officer until age 21.

House Bill 84 would do away with that requirement.

“The reason why we are opposed to that is we don’t believe that teenage officers have that life experience — that maturity — to handle those complex issues that confront law enforcement officers every day,” said Mike Weinman, a retired Columbus police officer and current director of government affairs for the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police. “Some of these decisions that they have to make can be very far-reaching, life-altering, and even catastrophic if not made properly.”

The proposed change in state law would not require law enforcement agencies to hire 18-year-old applicants but, instead, allow them to. Proponents, including the Ohio Municipal League, cited the growing difficulties that towns, townships and cities have had in recruiting police officers.

“By permissively lowering the age someone can become a police officer, Ohio municipalities will have the option to recruit and hire these newly qualified young adults, strengthening their police force while still allowing them with flexibility at the local level to determine how to best develop their new officers,” said Kent Scarrett, the executive director of the Ohio Municipal League, in a letter to the committee. “As many Ohio communities struggle in meeting the basic needs of their residents and businesses, including in public safety, House Bill 84 is an optional tool to help communities have and maintain an adequate police force.”

Weinman and the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police were one of several people to testify against the legislation on Wednesday, all of whom pointed out the fact that the brains of teenagers are still developing.

“We’re really concerned with an 18-year-old officer being put out there on the street in a car by himself — no on-duty supervisor and no backup,” Weinman said. “The way to alleviate some of those problems is through funding. [The State] can also help some of these smaller agencies with training, paying for good quality academies.”