Ohio Scottish Games and Celtic Festival returns this weekend

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio — Get ready to bust out that kilt and dust off those bagpipes!

A beloved tradition here in Northeast Ohio returns this weekend to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

The Ohio Scottish Games and Celtic Festival kicks off Friday in Middleburg Heights.

It is expected to drive guests from near and far.

This marks the 48th year of the two-day festival, which celebrates the traditional dance, music, and athletics of the ancient Highland Games.

Guests can look forward to live roleplaying of the Highland Regiment, live music, food vendors, a parade, tattooing, the Caber Toss, pipe band competitions, whiskey tastings, puppet shows, animals, and so much more.

For the full list of activities and ticket purchase information, click here.

The Ohio Scottish Games and Celtic Festival run from June 27 to June 28.