Ohio Senate honors U.S. Marshals Service’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for 60,000th arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Senate passed State Resolution 114, which honors the U.S. Marshals Service's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) for achieving its 60,000th arrest on March 24, 2025.

On Wednesday, members of NOVFTF were in Columbus to receive the award presented by Ohio Senator Tom Patton (R-Strongsville). The resolution recognizes the NOVFTF effort in apprehending violent fugitives across Northern Ohio.

“Coming from a law enforcement family, I couldn’t be more proud to present the award for the outstanding achievement of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force,” Patton said.

The NOVFTF was established by Elliott in 2003 after Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon was killed in the line of duty by a fugitive.

"I'm very proud of what we started and what we have sustained over the last few decades. I am proud of all our leaders throughout Northern Ohio and all of our task force officers who sacrifice so much to make our communities a safer place," said Pete Elliott, U.S. Marshal Northern District of Ohio.

The NOVFTF comprises federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.