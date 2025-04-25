Ohio State Buckeye Donovan Jackson gets drafted to Minnesota Vikings at No. 24 pick overall

Ohio State Buckeyes Guard Donovan Jackson was selected by the Minnesota Vikings as the No. 24 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Cypress, Texas native played a major role in the Buckeyes winning the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Ohio State wins 1st national title since 2014, outlasting Notre Dame 34-23 in CFP championship game

Jackson played in 55 games between 2021 and 2024, starting 40 of them.

The three-time first-team all-Big Ten Conference performer moved from guard to left tackle before Ohio State's Week 7 game against Nebraska, after Josh Simmons was lost for the season with an injury.

Last year, he had some notable accomplishments, including:



First-team All-American (The Sporting News, USA Today, Sports Illustrated)

First-team College Sports Communicators Academic All-American

First-team All-Big Ten (coaches and media votes)

Rose Bowl game Scholar-Athlete

Academic All-Big Ten

Graduated in December with his degree in sport industry

