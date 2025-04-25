Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ohio State Buckeye Donovan Jackson gets drafted to Minnesota Vikings at No. 24 pick overall

NFL Combine Football
George Walker IV/AP
Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
NFL Combine Football
Posted
and last updated

Ohio State Buckeyes Guard Donovan Jackson was selected by the Minnesota Vikings as the No. 24 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Cypress, Texas native played a major role in the Buckeyes winning the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Ohio State wins 1st national title since 2014, outlasting Notre Dame 34-23 in CFP championship game

RELATED: Ohio State wins 1st national title since 2014, outlasting Notre Dame 34-23 in CFP championship game

Jackson played in 55 games between 2021 and 2024, starting 40 of them.

The three-time first-team all-Big Ten Conference performer moved from guard to left tackle before Ohio State's Week 7 game against Nebraska, after Josh Simmons was lost for the season with an injury.

Last year, he had some notable accomplishments, including:

  • First-team All-American (The Sporting News, USA Today, Sports Illustrated)
  • First-team College Sports Communicators Academic All-American
  • First-team All-Big Ten (coaches and media votes)
  • Rose Bowl game Scholar-Athlete
  • Academic All-Big Ten
  • Graduated in December with his degree in sport industry
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.