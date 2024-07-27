Ohio State Highway Patrol competing for 'Best Looking Cruiser'

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is participating in the national "Best Looking Cruiser" contest sponsored by the American Association for State Troopers.

The 11th annual AAST contest features cruisers from different state patrols across the country.

The OSHP said it hopes to win with its new Dodge Durango.

"It's a way to show pride in our great state and support for our troopers who work tirelessly to keep Ohio safe," said OSHP Patrol Superintendent Colonel Charles A. Jones.

Ohioans can vote by visiting the OSHP social media pages or the ASST website.

Votes can be cast once per day per device, OSHP said.

OSHP has placed in the top 13 and made nine calendars out of the last 10 years, OSHP stated.

"This is our chance to highlight one of the Patrol’s most iconic brand images on a national stage. With our community's support, the Patrol can again earn a spot in the annual AAST calendar," OSHP said.