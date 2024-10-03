Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Richland County

The Mansfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 20-year-old man in Richland County Wednesday, according to OSHP.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the Richland County Highway Department completed road maintenance along Bowman Street Road between Myers Road and Amoy West Road, OSHP said.

According to OSHP, a 43-year-old Shelby man was driving a white Nissan Rouge SUV southeast of Bowman Road and south of Myers Road.

Authorities say a 20-year-old man was outside of a highway vehicle when he was struck while the Nissan Rogue tried to pass on the left.

OSHP says the 20-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene due to his injuries.

The highway patrol says the crash remains under investigation.