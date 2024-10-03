Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash in Richland County

The Mansfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed a 20-year-old man in Richland County Wednesday, according to OSHP.
Just before 2:30 p.m., the Richland County Highway Department completed road maintenance along Bowman Street Road between Myers Road and Amoy West Road, OSHP said.
According to OSHP, a 43-year-old Shelby man was driving a white Nissan Rouge SUV southeast of Bowman Road and south of Myers Road.
Authorities say a 20-year-old man was outside of a highway vehicle when he was struck while the Nissan Rogue tried to pass on the left.
OSHP says the 20-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene due to his injuries.
The highway patrol says the crash remains under investigation.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.