Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper rescues dog wandering on I-77

Body camera footage released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows how a trooper coaxed a dog to safety as it walked on a busy highway last week.

The footage shows Sgt. Brett Claxon from the Canton Post crouched down on the side of the road as he motioned toward the dog, who was walking in front of some stopped traffic while cars in another lane zoomed by.

In the video, Claxon calls out to the dog, saying, "It's OK, come here, come here."

The dog slowly approaches the trooper, smells his arm and then sits down right in front of him for some head scratches.

The pair then walked back to the trooper's cruiser, where the dog jumped inside and climbed into the driver's seat.

"That's my seat," Claxon said to the dog while laughing. "Are you going to be a trooper today?"

OSHP said the dog was returned to its owner.