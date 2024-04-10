Ohio Turnpike launches new toll collection system

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure launched its new toll collection system early Wednesday morning, covering the 241-mile stretch.

While an official launch date wasn't announced, the Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission hinted at its imminent arrival back in March. The operation commenced at 2 a.m.

For those without an E-Z Pass, the new system employs license plate readers to automatically bill drivers, with a $5 fee added to the toll.

Alternatively, E-Z Pass lanes offer convenience and savings, reducing the need for toll plazas.

Notably, tolls eastbound at Eastgate toll plaza near the Ohio/Pennsylvania border (milepost 239) have been eliminated.

Additionally, two new plazas—Swanton Toll Plaza at milepost 49 in Lucas County and Newton Falls Toll Plaza at milepost 211 in Trumbull County—have been incorporated into the system.

Furthermore, nine toll plazas along the turnpike will cease toll collection altogether:



Toll Plaza 13 (Bryan-Montpelier) in Williams County.

Toll Plaza 25 (Archbold-Fayette) in Fulton County.

Toll Plaza 34 (Wauseon) in Fulton County.

Toll Plaza 39 (Delta-Lyons) in Fulton County.

Toll Plaza 215 (Lordstown-West) Trumbull County.

Toll Plaza 216 (Lordstown-East) in Trumbull County.

Toll Plaza 218 (Niles-Youngstown) in Mahoning County.

Toll Plaza 232 (Youngstown) in Mahoning County.

Toll Plaza 234 (Youngstown-Poland) in Mahoning County.

As for pricing, Ohio's Turnpike toll rates saw an increase in January, averaging around seven cents per mile for E-Z Pass customers, up from aroundsix6 cents. This upgrade marks the largest construction project in Ohio Turnpike history since its completion in 1955.

For those equipped with an E-Z Pass, savings are substantial, amounting to approximately 33% compared to cash or credit card payments.

The same E-Z Pass is utilized in 18 other states.