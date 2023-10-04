Olmsted Falls family takes their Halloween show on the road, new display at Avon Lake library

News 5 has been visiting the Perkins home in Olmsted Falls for years.

Alan put up a display that people had heard about all over the country. Two ladies even came from Florida last year just to see it. “They flew back the next day,” Alan told us.

But there will be no big decorations this year, at least at the house. Instead, a whole new audience can enjoy the Perkins’ display at the Avon Lake Public Library, just in time for the "Boo by the Woods with Avon Lake public library.”

“We always talk about going big or ‘gourd’ home,” Shea Alltmont communications manager with the Avon Lake Public Library said.

So, what will you see in the Perkins yard this year? A lonely sign, with an error message that reads, ‘display not found.’

“It’s been fun,” Alan told us.

