Once again, Browns ask federal judge to rule Modell Law as unconstitutional

Once again, the Cleveland Browns asked a federal judge to rule on a lawsuit challenging a law the City of Cleveland hopes will keep the team Downtown.

In a pair of filings, Browns lawyers asked a judge hearing the case to rule the Modell Law unconstitutional.

The Law is designed to make it harder for professional sports teams to leave taxpayer-supported facilities.

Could the 'Art Modell Law' keep Cleveland Browns stadium in Cleveland?

In December 2024, the City of Cleveland filed a separate lawsuit in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. They argued that the Browns were flouting state law.

Cleveland leaders, Browns owners spar over 'Art Modell Law'

In the latest filing, the Browns said the decision should be made in federal, not state, court.