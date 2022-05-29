Watch
One killed, seven injured in shooting at festival in Taft

Posted at 10:53 AM, May 29, 2022
TAFT, Okla. — One person is dead and seven others injured after a shooting at an outdoor festival in Taft, Oklahoma.

Taft is in Muskogee County. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting. Investigators said it happened at an annual outdoor festival at Old City Square. They said about 1,500 people attended the event.

Witnesses told them a fight started just after midnight and someone started shooting. The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office attended the festival and immediately started helping the victims.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone who witnessed the shooting should contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.

