One man dead, another seriously wounded in latest Cleveland violence

CLEVELAND — The sounds of screams and crying echoed through another neighborhood Saturday night as a family gathered trying to get answers about a shooting that Cleveland police said killed one man and seriously wounded another.

One neighbor living in the 5700 block of Dibble Avenue said he was getting ready to watch baseball when he heard gunfire outside his window just after 8 p.m.

"I just heard a lot of pow, pow, pow," said Trey who asked we not use his last name. "Told my kids drop to the floor. We all dropped to the floor and crawled to the window to see what was going on."

Police said two men were shot.

Investigators said a 20-year-old died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head.

Cleveland EMS said a 29-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Late Saturday, homicide detectives worked around dozens of evidence markers that littered the street as they attempted to piece together what led to the deadly attack.

Standing in front of his house, Trey admitted what he described as a sad reality.

"Living in the city, it's like this all the time," said Trey, "so it's scary and sometimes you get used to it."

As of May 27, homicides were up more than 19% compared to the same time a year ago according to Cleveland police crime statistics.

