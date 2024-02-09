Watch Now
One of Cleveland's best pitchers in team history is retiring

Corey Kluber named finalist for Cy Young Award
Jason Miller
<p>CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 21: Starting pitcher Corey Kluber #28 of the Cleveland Indians pitches during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field on August 21, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 10:53 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 11:43:10-05

Former Cleveland Guardians ace Corey Kluber announced that he is retiring from Major League Baseball.

Kluber spent 13 years in the league and played for Cleveland from 2011 until 2019.

Kluber was a two-time Cy Young Award winner when he played for Cleveland and help get the team into the World Series in 2016.

He even gave tickets to one of the games to a young fan who was suffering from leukemia.

Fan with cancer gets tickets to World Series

Read Kluber's full retirement announcement below:

