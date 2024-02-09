One of Cleveland's best pitchers in team history is retiring

Former Cleveland Guardians ace Corey Kluber announced that he is retiring from Major League Baseball.

Kluber spent 13 years in the league and played for Cleveland from 2011 until 2019.

Kluber was a two-time Cy Young Award winner when he played for Cleveland and help get the team into the World Series in 2016.

He even gave tickets to one of the games to a young fan who was suffering from leukemia.

Fan with cancer gets tickets to World Series

Read Kluber's full retirement announcement below:

Former Cleveland ace Corey Kluber announced his retirement from MLB today. pic.twitter.com/E0rDuz38zJ — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) February 9, 2024