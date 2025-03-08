'One School One Book' A Willoughby elementary school transforms into Oz for a book program

Grant Elementary School transformed into the Land of Oz Thursday night as part of its " One School One Book" program.

Principal Gina Brown said that every year, in late winter, the school chooses a theme for the entire school to read together, which brings excitement to learning.

Students will read L. Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz this year.

Brown said Grant sends every student home with the same book and encourages families to read together at home.

This past week was Right to Read week, and the elementary school hosted an open house for families and children to see the book come to life and follow the yellow Brick road to Oz in person.

Teachers dressed up as some of the famous characters in the book, including Dorothy, The Tin Man, the Wicked Witch of the West and more.

