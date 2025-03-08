Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'One School One Book' A Willoughby elementary school transforms into Oz for a book program

Students will read L. Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz this year.
Grant Elementary transformed into the land of Oz as part of their one school one book program.
Posted

Grant Elementary School transformed into the Land of Oz Thursday night as part of its " One School One Book" program.

Principal Gina Brown said that every year, in late winter, the school chooses a theme for the entire school to read together, which brings excitement to learning.

Students will read L. Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz this year.

Ruby Slippers The Wizard of Oz
Ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz."

Brown said Grant sends every student home with the same book and encourages families to read together at home.

This past week was Right to Read week, and the elementary school hosted an open house for families and children to see the book come to life and follow the yellow Brick road to Oz in person.

Untitled design (24).png

Teachers dressed up as some of the famous characters in the book, including Dorothy, The Tin Man, the Wicked Witch of the West and more.

46717625-image000000 Copy.jpg
Teachers at Grant Elementary
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.