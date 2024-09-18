One teen killed in shooting overnight in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after one teen was killed and another was injured in a shooting in the Collinwood neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night at the intersection of Rondel Road and Saint Clair Avenue.

Cleveland EMS Dispatchers told us the two teens shot were rushed to University Hospitals. One of them died from their injuries. The other is in serious condition.

Video from our overnight news tracker showed casings all over the middle of the street.

The crime scene also stretched into a parking lot and into an apartment unit.

So far, no word on any arrests. Stay with News 5 for the very latest on this developing story.