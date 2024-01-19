Ontario police identify 2 men in viral TikTok video at Cinemark 14

ONTARIO, Ohio — Two men have been identified after a popular content creator posted a disturbing video that has now gone viral on TikTok with more than 2.6 million views.

“I thought it was really disturbing because I have a younger sister too who likes to go there, and it’s concerning,” said Mansfield resident Jada Hockman.

In an effort to protect these young girls’ privacy, News 5 did not show their faces.

But, we are revealing the two men behind them and getting analysis from National Security and Law Enforcement expert Tim Dimoff on what’s going on.

“We got two young ladies here, and we got some “creepy adults” acting strange, trying to warm up to them, and you have yourself: Why would they?” said national security and law enforcement expert Tim Dimoff.

According to Ontario Police Chief Tom Hill, the incident happened on Jan. 6 inside Cinemark 14 just outside Mansfield.

Hill says officers received a call after two girls reported being approached by two individuals while they were playing a video game and making a TikTok video.

As the recording continues, Dimoff says what you see and hear next is even more troubling.

“They’re trying to use the verbal questions to loosen them up, get closer to them but they’re really doing one thing we call grooming. They’re seeing if these girls are going to be receptive that they can take them to the next level of engagement,” said Dimoff.

When News 5 showed the video to Dimoff, he said that the girls responded in the right way by using their cellphone to record their surroundings.

“They started videoing them. These guys wanted nothing to do with them, what does that tell you?” he said.

Dimoff encourages others to record on their phone if they feel they're in a threatening situation.

He also advises young kids and teenagers in similar situations to stay with their friend group, not walk outside the location, and notify a manager so they can call the police.

“Once they step outside that door, the danger just increases exponentially,” said Dimoff.

Parents like Kellie Watkins told News 5 after seeing this video, she’s keeping a close eye on her three boys.

“I’m going to hold their hands. They’re not going to be able to go out by themselves,“ said Watkins.

We reached out to the Ontario Police Department for further comment, and they told New 5 they have identified the two individuals involved, and the investigation is ongoing.