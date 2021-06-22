Open air job interviews planned across Northeast Ohio this summer

BARBERTON, Ohio — Multiple open air, open interview hiring events have been planned across Northeast Ohio this summer by Aspire Employment, a Barberton-based employment agency.

Throughout June and July, Aspire Employment will partner with community agencies to include community resource events during the job fairs for a variety of industries including manufacturing, warehouse, health care, customer service, janitorial and food service.

At least 200 positions are open and need to be filled immediately, and the positions range from entry-level to experienced.

Aspire Employment said it works to help job-seekers "re-enter and re-integrate into the workforce, especially after long absences similar to those caused by the pandemic."

Here is the schedule of open air, open interview hiring events planned for this summer:

June 25



Family Fun Day at Meet the Team JR Wheel (free food truck tastings carnival games and prizes) at 5208 Wooster Road in Barberton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Partners 4 Safety Community Fair at 800 E. Market St. in Akron from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 26



Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market at 1289 Edison St. NW from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 28



Barberton Area Community Missions Hosts Free Community Resource Cookout at 939 Norton Ave. in Barberton from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

July 2



SAM Center Food Pantry Event at 413 Lincoln Way East in Massillon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 6



South Street Ministries at Front Porch Café Hosts Free Community Resource Cookout at 798 Grant St. in Akron from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

July 8

JR Wheel Cookout Open Interviews at 5208 Wooster Road in Barberton from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

July 9



Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market at 1289 Edison St. SW from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 10



Ridge Project Hosts Free Family Fun Day Games and Cookout at 400 Park Drive in Wooster from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 16



SAM Center Food Pantry Event at 413 Lincoln Way East in Massillon from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.