Operation Open Heart: non-profit pairs kids and first responders to build trust, make memories

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — First responders in Lorain County are volunteering their time and opening their hearts. For five days, Operation Open Heart is hosting its annual summer camp for boys ages 8-15.

“The young boys that we interact with - they have a diverse set of backgrounds and experiences and things that they’ve gone through,” explained Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Ray Santiago, the president of Operation Open Heart. “It’s a reminder that everyone, just like us, is dealing with things, and they all have stuff going on in their lives.”

The boys participating in the five-day camp have open cases with Lorain County Children’s Services.

“Some of these young men - the last interaction they had with a first responder was probably not the best one having been removed from some situation that was no fault of their own,” said Santiago.

A.J. Torres added, “It’s so nice to show them that - hey, we’re human, too.”

Provided by Ray Santiago A volunteer pitches a tent with campers at Operation Open Heart's summer camp in Vermilion.

Operation Open Heart was started in 1962 by a highway patrolman who spent his childhood in foster care.

“He was just looking for a way to give back and do a little something extra than his normal duties,” said Santiago.

What began as a picnic for children has grown into a week-long camping experience. Campers learn to pitch a tent, play games and go on excursions to pools and bowling alleys. They’re transported around the county in police cruisers, running their lights and sirens.

News 5 Cruisers from different agencies bring Operation Open Heart campers to lunch Wednesday

“It’s called Operation Open Heart, but they always call it Police Week. And they’ll never forget Police Week because of all the fun they had,” said Torres.

The former trooper began working part-time for the Sheffield Village Police Department after retirement. He’s been volunteering with the nonprofit for more than 30 years.

“I started and never looked back,” he laughed.

Like the group’s founder, Torres’ mother spent her childhood in foster care. He said the family background instilled an appreciation for a solid support system. Likewise, Operation Open Heart tries to provide a positive network for its participants.

“If we hit one or two and they’re successful through their careers or they even end up in law enforcement [and] want to end up coming back to give to the community - that’s a blessing,” Torres said. “There’s a couple kids who’ve followed us through the years and they appreciate the love and support that we’ve given them, the good time that we’ve given them.”

The first responders participating in the five-day summer camp volunteer for the annual event, many using personal or vacation time.

Santiago said it’s a rewarding experience for campers and volunteers alike.

“Being able to interact with them, show them a better side of the world that they live in and just be mentors and continue to develop those relationships with them, it goes such a long way, not just for them, but for us,” he said.

Operation Open Heart fundraises year-round for the summer camp and other community service events. The nonprofit provides school supplies in the fall and gifts during the holiday season.

Click here for more information on Operation Open Heart. To donate, click here .