Operation Raccoon Rescue: Painesville Police help critter with mayo jar stuck on its head

Painesville police officers went beyond protecting and serving this week when they launched a rescue operation to help a masked bandit after a mayo robbery went bad.

It happened early Thursday morning near Bank Street and East Walnut Avenue.

Officers Chad Balausky and Steve Ettinger and police intern Gill responded after residents reported seeing a raccoon running around with a mayo jar stuck on its head, clearly in distress as it couldn't get it off.

The two officers managed to catch up with the suspect long enough to subdue it and remove the jar. Once free, the raccoon charged the intern, who hopped out of the way just in time to avoid being tackled, and fled the scene.

It's unknown if police will pursue an arrest warrant for the little criminal.

