Organization in the business of helping is in need of donations

CLEVELAND — The red kettle and the sound of the bell are familiar sights and sounds during the holidays. For more than a century, the Salvation Army kettles have been a fixture outside retailers this time of year.

Bell-ringers are focused on raising money for the Salvation Army.

But this year, the need is up, and donations are down.

“We’re struggling a big in our donations,” said Captain Joel Ashcraft, Divisional Secretary of The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland.

As the clock ticks toward the campaign’s Christmas Eve deadline, The Greater Cleveland Salvation Army is $150,000 short of its $400,000 goal.

According to Ashcraft, the $400,000 is used to run dozens of programs, including their year-round food pantry, rent and utility assistance, after-school programs, and life skills development programs for adults and children.

“The money stays right here in Cleveland. It goes toward supporting your neighbors in need, it’s not sent out to some other state; that money stays local,” added Ashcraft.

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign started in 1891 and is one of the longest-running and most recognizable community campaigns.

“As inflation rises and wages remain stagnant, many families throughout Greater Cleveland are in difficult positions during the holiday season. We are ready to support almost 4,500 children and over 2,000 families,” said Ashcraft.

On Monday, The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland distributed toys and food to families in need. In the Greater Cleveland area, Ashcraft said, 4,500 children will get gifts for Christmas.

Bridgette Ivy’s son is one of them. “It means the world to me,” Ivy said. “To be able to see the smile on his face for him to have a wonderful Christmas, I appreciate it so much,” she added.

Donations to the Red Kettle campaign accept cash and now credit. The organization is also asking for volunteers. According to the organization, every two hours, a volunteer stands at a red kettle, allowing the Salvation Army to provide 104 meals to those in need.

It’s not just The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland falling short. In Stark County, The Alliance, Canton and Massillon Chapters said their collection is 50% short of their $370,000 goal. In Lorain County, officials said both toy and financial donations are down, and in Medina County, officials said they are about 12% below the same amount last year.

To volunteer or donate to The Salvation Army in Greater Cleveland, click here.