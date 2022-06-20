Organizers break ground on 'A Home for the Holidays' house in North Royalton

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — The ground is broken on this year's Home Builders Association Home for the Holidays, and raffle tickets are available now to enter to win the house being built in North Royalton.

The annual house raffle benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the HBA Charitable & Educational Foundation (HBACEF), which supports causes included the Greater Cleveland Fisher House, Homes for Our Troops, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

On Monday morning, North Royalton city officials joined the Home Builders Association and Edgewood Homes, builders of this year's home, to mark the occasion.

Raffle tickets to enter to win the home are $100 each, and there is no limit. By purchasing tickets, you have a chance at winning a beautiful home and helping chronically ill kids get their wishes granted.

Purchase tickets and learn more about this year's "A Home for the Holidays" raffle here.

For the third year in a row, News 5 is a proud partner of this annual event. Winners will be picked on New Year’s Eve and announced on air on News 5.