OSHP, East Cleveland PD join forces to put the brakes on speeders and traffic crashes

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the City of East Cleveland are joining forces to put the brakes on speeders and prevent crashes in the city.

For at least 45 days, troopers will patrol the city. According to OSHP, since 2020 there have been 632 accidents in East Cleveland, 32 of which resulted in serious injury or death. OSHP Troopers will only focus on traffic safety. But traffic stops often translate into safer communities.

“Traffic stops are a great way to do a number of things, getting drugs and removing guns, absolutely. It’s also a great way to simply interact with folks to try to change behaviors and getting people to be more safe when they’re behind the wheel,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago, Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Earlier this month, 11 current and former East Cleveland Police Officers were indicted on criminal charges leaving few officers working at the department.

“Given the assistance from the county prosecutor and helping our new chief rid the department of those who violate the law. Bringing in roadway safety will allow our police officers to do what they do best and that is respond to 911 calls, said East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King.

King said the city hired three new officers last week.

At the Bill Kap Piano Company in East Cleveland, the news of OSHP patrolling the streets is music to the ears of Mike Kap.

“Anything they can do to help,” said Kap, who owns Bill Kap Piano Company. His dad started the business some 70 years ago in East Cleveland. It’s just a couple of blocks away from the police department. “When we need help, they’re right here, and we appreciate that."

Also, starting Monday, East Cleveland received a grant to purchase ShotSpotter, a high-tech system that detects gunshots.

“It will allow our officers to quickly respond to shots fired without waiting for the public to call us,” said East Cleveland Police Chief Brian Gerhard.

The two new initiatives are to make East Cleveland safer for residents and businesses.

“We’ve seen it all in this community. It’s got its ebbs and flows, we see improvement and then we don’t see improvement. I figure if we stick it out long enough, we will see this community come back around and flourish,” said Kap.

