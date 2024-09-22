OSHP investigating plane crash in Lorain

The Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash that happened at Lorain County Regional Airport Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., a 72-year-old man hit the runway with his landing gear while attempting to land his plane, which damaged the plane's wing and landing gear, OHSP said.

According to authorities, the man did not suffer any injuries.

OSHP is investigating the crash.