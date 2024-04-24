OSHP trooper who saved Akron shooting victim's life honored with Distinguished Service Medallion

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper who saved the life of a shooting victim in Akron who was bleeding out was recognized Wednesday by law enforcement for his heroic actions and quick thinking.

Lieutenant Colonels Joshua Swindell and Charles Linek presented Trooper Matthew D. Boyer with the Distinguished Service Medallion at a ceremony at the agency's Cleveland District Headquarters this morning.

According to OSHP, Boyer was on patrol in Akron on Jan. 16 when he came across the victim in a parking lot.

"Trooper Boyer’s swift response and life-saving measures, including applying a tourniquet, were critical in preventing further harm to the victim, who was actively losing blood," OSHP said.

Boyer's ability to remain calm under pressure and quick thinking in a stressful situation helped save the victim's life. His professionalism, courage and dedication are a testament to his character and training, OSHP said.

"Trooper Boyer is not only an asset to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, but to the citizens of Ohio and the community he serves," OSHP said.