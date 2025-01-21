OSU fans, alumni react to big win against Notre Dame

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A sea of scarlet and gray flooded a room at Buffalo Wild Wings in Strongsville where Ohio State University fans and alumni like Leah Mazur and Brian Sokol celebrated their victory win against Notre Dame.

“It definitely helps ease the pain of an earlier loss this year, which shall remain nameless,” said Ohio State University fan, Leah Mazur.

“We worked so hard this year, and it’s been a great season,” said Ohio State University Alumni Brian Sokol.

Some, like Chris Sydenstricker, told News 5 that what’s even more exciting is being with others to witness this big moment.

“I couldn’t be there in-person at the game, so this is great,” said Ohio State University Alumni Chris Sydenstricker.

As for Bobbe Miller, she said she’s seen her fair share of championship games.

But she said every moment is special, especially when she can celebrate with fellow alumni and fans during watch parties like the one hosted by Ohio State University Alumni Club of Greater Cleveland on Monday.

“It just makes me feel so good. I love it,” said Ohio State University Alumni Club of Greater Cleveland President Bobbe Miller. “What makes our club unique is that we have an alumni band director, an alumnus, who directs the band.”

Miller explained that the band is unique because she said every time the team scored a touchdown, they played.

“We not only have fans, but we have the band that plays and that makes it just so much cooler,” said Miller.

Now, the band will be playing all night long after Monday night’s big win.

Meantime, Miller said she’s going home to put up a special sign.

“I have the perfect sign that I’m going to put up that says Ohio State Buckeyes are ONE-derful and it’s ONE-derful,” said Miller.