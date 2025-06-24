'Our hearts are heavy': Rocky River Brewing Company thanks community following fire

The Rocky River Fire Department is investigating after a fire broke out at the Rocky River Brewing Company on Monday.

Rocky River Police dispatch reported that nearby roads were closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

Footage from AirTracker 5 shows the building's structure appeared intact, with the flames being mostly confined to the interior of the building.

The restaurant issued the following statement on its social media pages shortly after the fire was knocked down:

Our hearts are heavy today, but more than anything, we are grateful. Grateful that everyone is safe. Grateful for the outpouring of love from our friends, family, and community.



A sincere thank you to the incredible firefighters and first responders who acted so quickly and bravely.



We will share updates as we have them, but for now, just know how much your support means to us.



With love and thanks,



The Brew Co. Family

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The fire department hasn't released any further information. This story will be updated when we learn more.