Our viewers selected the final 10 Best Patios of Cleveland for our list of 50, and here they are...

CLEVELAND — We asked, and you answered. When we released our list of the best patios in the Cleveland area, we left it incomplete so our viewers could contribute. They leaped at the chance. We received dozens of submissions. Our staff poured through them all, looked for popular entries and selected the final 10 to complete the 50.
41. Trader Jacks’s Riverside Grille
35901 Lakeshore Blvd, Eastlake
Our viewers keep coming back, citing its “nicely landscaped patio” that is located right off Chagrin River.
42. Astoria
5417 Detroit Ave., Cleveland
Behind this casual cafeteria is a patio with a ground to sky wall of exposed brick and ivy.
43. Pranzo!
4066 Erie St., Willoughby
Beautifully nestled in a corner at the back of the restaurant, viewers praised its proximity to a wood-fired oven, its “lovely” lightning and lush greenery, including hanging grapes that look so good that you could pluck one off while waiting for your meal (kidding, don’t do that).
44. Michael Angelo's Winery
5515 Broadview Road, Richfield
Not one but two patios with scenic views of the woods and rows of grapes that produce its well-liked wine. It’s multiple indoor and outdoor spaces are reminiscent of wineries in the Napa Valley.
45. Legacy Restaurant & Grille
750 Jaycox Road, Avon Lake
If you want to have your drink and get your golf on too, with views of the green, here’s your spot.
46. Le Petit Triangle
1881 Fulton Road, Cleveland
Opens back up Sept. 8
It’s name resembles the size of its patio, but make no mistake, sit on this patio while enjoying your favorite pastry or dish and you’ll say ooh-la-la.
47. The Standard
779 East 185th St., Cleveland
Praised for its covered outdoor bar that is surrounded by beautiful flowers and a waterfall, patrons keep coming back for its ambiance. “You certainly feel like you are in an enclosed paradise,” is how one patron described it.
48. Prosperity Social Club
1109 Starkweather Ave., Cleveland
Its funky Art Deco murals brighten up wooden fences while casual picnic tables allow for a laid-back space to enjoy beer or its famous "Gotta Haddock" fish fry.
49. Nuevo Modern Mexican and Tequila Bar
1000 East 9th St., Cleveland
This hidden oasis occupies an area on Voinovich Bicentennial Park near North Coast Harbor where guests can get views of some of the most iconic landmarks like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, FirstEnergy Stadium and, of course, the lake.
50. Pickle Bill's Lobster House
101 River St., Grand River
This relaxed, seafood shack is reminiscent of your favorite go to spot during your yearly beach vacation. Enjoy views of the Grand River from its outdoor patio, covered patio, deck, rooftop bar or the barge.
