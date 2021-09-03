Our viewers selected the final 10 Best Patios of Cleveland for our list of 50, and here they are...

CLEVELAND — We asked, and you answered. When we released our list of the best patios in the Cleveland area, we left it incomplete so our viewers could contribute. They leaped at the chance. We received dozens of submissions. Our staff poured through them all, looked for popular entries and selected the final 10 to complete the 50.

41. Trader Jacks’s Riverside Grille

​​35901 Lakeshore Blvd, Eastlake

​​Our viewers keep coming back, citing its “nicely landscaped patio” that is located right off Chagrin River.

42. Astoria

5417 Detroit Ave., Cleveland

Behind this casual cafeteria is a patio with a ground to sky wall of exposed brick and ivy.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

43. Pranzo!

4066 Erie St., Willoughby

Beautifully nestled in a corner at the back of the restaurant, viewers praised its proximity to a wood-fired oven, its “lovely” lightning and lush greenery, including hanging grapes that look so good that you could pluck one off while waiting for your meal (kidding, don’t do that).

44. Michael Angelo's Winery

5515 Broadview Road, Richfield

Not one but two patios with scenic views of the woods and rows of grapes that produce its well-liked wine. It’s multiple indoor and outdoor spaces are reminiscent of wineries in the Napa Valley.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

45. Legacy Restaurant & Grille

750 Jaycox Road, Avon Lake

If you want to have your drink and get your golf on too, with views of the green, here’s your spot.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

46. Le Petit Triangle

1881 Fulton Road, Cleveland

Opens back up Sept. 8

It’s name resembles the size of its patio, but make no mistake, sit on this patio while enjoying your favorite pastry or dish and you’ll say ooh-la-la.

47. The Standard

779 East 185th St., Cleveland

Praised for its covered outdoor bar that is surrounded by beautiful flowers and a waterfall, patrons keep coming back for its ambiance. “You certainly feel like you are in an enclosed paradise,” is how one patron described it.

48. Prosperity Social Club

1109 Starkweather Ave., Cleveland

Its funky Art Deco murals brighten up wooden fences while casual picnic tables allow for a laid-back space to enjoy beer or its famous "Gotta Haddock" fish fry.

49. Nuevo Modern Mexican and Tequila Bar

1000 East 9th St., Cleveland

This hidden oasis occupies an area on Voinovich Bicentennial Park near North Coast Harbor where guests can get views of some of the most iconic landmarks like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, FirstEnergy Stadium and, of course, the lake.

50. Pickle Bill's Lobster House

101 River St., Grand River

This relaxed, seafood shack is reminiscent of your favorite go to spot during your yearly beach vacation. Enjoy views of the Grand River from its outdoor patio, covered patio, deck, rooftop bar or the barge.

