Out of gas and out of luck: Man allegedly steals ATV, runs out of gas

CLEVELAND — Running out of gas on a stolen ATV got a Cleveland man a trip to jail.

Saturday morning, University Circle Police said they received information about a stolen ATV from East Cleveland.

Saturday afternoon, two University Circle police officers were in the police department parking lot when, according to the police report, they spotted an ATV traveling on East 119th Street.

Out of gas and out of luck

Police discovered both the vehicle and the man driving it matched the descriptions given by the Euclid City Police Department that morning.

According to the police report, the officers, who the report said were not pursuing the vehicle, radioed dispatch to notify East Cleveland Police that the stolen ATV had been spotted by University Circle police officers.

The report said the officers spotted the man and ATV on Lakeview. Police said he was trying to get the vehicle started because it appeared to have stalled on the road.

According to the report, officers pulled up next to the ATV, activated lights and got out of their patrol car.

Police said the man continued to try and restart the ATV. He told police he ran out of gas.

Officers confirmed the vehicle was stolen, and the 25-year-old man was arrested.

Officers pushed the stolen, out-of-gas ATV to the police garage.

Saturday night, the owner picked up the vehicle. The Cleveland man has been charged with grand theft motor vehicle.

He is in the Cuyahoga County jail. A court date has been set for Aug. 7.