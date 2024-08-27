Watch Now
Over two dozen schools closed today with high temps expected and Air Quality Alerts issued

Heat advisories in effect from noon until 8pm with heat index readings soaring into the triple digits.
CLEVELAND — At least two dozen schools throughout Cleveland and Northeast Ohio are closed Tuesday as intense heat and humidity enter the region.

The following counties have schools that are closing due to the high temperatures:

  • Cuyahoga
  • Summit
  • Stark
  • Ashland
  • Lake
  • Lorain

CLICK HERE to see which schools are closed.

Today's weather forecast:

Cleveland weather

Heat advisories have been issued for the following counties:

  • Ashland
  • Erie
  • Huron
  • Lorain
  • Richland
  • Sandusky

That advisory is expected to begin at noon and end at 8 p.m.
On top of the rising heat, an Air Quality Alert was also issued for these counties:

  • Cuyahoga
  • Ashtabula
  • Geauga
  • Lake
  • Lorain
  • Medina
  • Portage
  • Summit

The alert warned that air quality would be unsafe for sensitive groups such as young children, older adults, people with lung or heart diseases and more. It runs until midnight. The National Weather Service advises people to stay hydrated and cool, check on family and neighbors, and steer clear of the sun.

News 5's Elizabeth VanMetre was live in Avon Lake this morning as local schools there announced they would
be closed for the day.

Heat Advisory prompts schools to close

