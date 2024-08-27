Over two dozen schools closed today with high temps expected and Air Quality Alerts issued

CLEVELAND — At least two dozen schools throughout Cleveland and Northeast Ohio are closed Tuesday as intense heat and humidity enter the region.

The following counties have schools that are closing due to the high temperatures:



Cuyahoga

Summit

Stark

Ashland

Lake

Lorain

Today's weather forecast:

Heat advisories have been issued for the following counties:



Ashland

Erie

Huron

Lorain

Richland

Sandusky

That advisory is expected to begin at noon and end at 8 p.m.

On top of the rising heat, an Air Quality Alert was also issued for these counties:



Cuyahoga

Ashtabula

Geauga

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Portage

Summit

The alert warned that air quality would be unsafe for sensitive groups such as young children, older adults, people with lung or heart diseases and more. It runs until midnight. The National Weather Service advises people to stay hydrated and cool, check on family and neighbors, and steer clear of the sun.

News 5's Elizabeth VanMetre was live in Avon Lake this morning as local schools there announced they would

be closed for the day.