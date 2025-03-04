Paczki Day 2025 is here!

PARMA, Ohio — It is arguably the sweetest day of the year! Fat Tuesday and Paczki Day 2025 have officially arrived.

This morning, a party is underway in Parma at Rudy's Strudel and Bakery on Ridge Road to honor the tradition. Bakers and staff have been preparing for this event for months.

Lidia Trempe, owner of Rudy's, says they expect to make 100,000 paczki this year.

They're serving up more than two dozen different flavors from traditional butter cream to prune and pineapple to custard.

But Trempe says you can't forget about the new Superhost, an addition comparable to Superman ice cream.

It's an ode to Cleveland legend and Superhost himself—Marty Sullivan.

In addition, Blood Orange Mimosa paczki has been added this year.

Trempe says it honors International Women's Day, which is March 8. It's also an ode to the brunch beverage.

If sweet treats aren't your thing, a full selection of savory options is available.

From the Clevelander (sauerkraut and kielbasa) to the Westparker (corned beef and cabbage), Trempe promises there's something for everyone.

