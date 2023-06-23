Painesville Police Department receives grant money to recruit college interns

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — In Painesville, city leaders are taking additional steps to make sure police officers have the needed funds to recruit local talent.

It comes in the form of a new internship recruitment grant, totaling more than $4,100, that will be used to round up college interns.

“We’ve had numerous interns. We average usually around 1-2 interns every quarter, including the summer break and really good success with it,” said Lt. Toby Burgett.

Painesville Police Department currently has a partnership with Lake Erie College.

“I know the students love it there that I always hear great reports about their unique experiences, whether it's going to the courthouse or just stopping on the side of the road to play basketball with kids,” said Lake Erie College Criminal Justice Assistant Professor, Brenda Prochaska.

But Lt. Toby Burgett hopes to expand their reach to more colleges and universities.

“A lot of interns are from out-of-state or are from far away and they go home after they go back from college, so we would like to try to get some local college kids,” said Burgett.

Burgett said the department also has a levy renewal on this year’s ballot.

He encourages the community to support it, so they can continue keeping the city safe.

