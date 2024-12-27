Painesville police investigate murder-suicide in Lake County

The Painesville Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide they discovered the day after Christmas.

Thursday evening, Painesville officers responded to the 600 block of Cherrywood Lane in the Heisley Park Development of Painesville for a welfare check, according to police.

Upon arrival, no one answered the door at the secured home. After officers gained entry into the residence, they found a 58-year-old woman and 62-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds of a murder-suicide, police said.

According to officials, the victims have been identified as Celija Vidovic, 58, and Dragon Vidovic, 62, both of Painesville.

Painesville detectives and the Lake County Coroner also responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to please call the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.