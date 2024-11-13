Painesville's Highland Park officially unveils new development in the city

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Painesville’s Highland Park development officially opened the door on its first completed house. A ceremony and celebration kicked off the first finished home late last month. Local officials and builders gathered to celebrate the completion of the 1,750-square-foot dwelling. The house is built on vacant land in the area.

City of Painesville

After the ceremony, tours of the new home were given. The builders, Payne and Payne, have started building the second house for Highland Park. It’s estimated the second house will be completed in the spring of 2025.

“The City of Painesville is very pleased that Payne and Payne Builders Inc. has chosen to locate this new residential development in our Downtown," said Susan Crotty, Economic Development Director, City of Painesville.

She continued, "Payne and Payne’s high-quality homes will complement commercial and office development that is currently underway and is expected to increase demand for new retail establishments in the area.

"Highland Park will provide homebuyers an excellent opportunity to live in a walkable Downtown with increasing restaurant and entertainment choices. We look forward to working with Payne and Payne as they move forward to build additional residential units in Painesville.”