Parents charged after their child found wandering the street alone

4-year-old was wearing minimal clothing and was alone out in the cold
Posted at 1:42 PM, Nov 21, 2023
A 23-year-old mother and a 24-year-old father in Elyria are facing a misdemeanor child endangering charge after their 4-year-old child wandered outside in the cold Tuesday morning.

The child was found in the 300 block of Washington Avenue around 6 a.m. and brought to the Elyria Police Department. The child was wearing minimal clothing, authorities said.

Police searched for the child's parents for about three hours before they were able to find them.

The parents told police that it was a "lack of communication" that enabled the child to leave the home unsupervised, authorities said.

