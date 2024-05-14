Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Parents encouraged to find summer camps as programs fill up

With summer break just two weeks away for most students, parents across the city are facing a pressing question: What to do with the kids during the break?
Posted at 6:27 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 06:27:23-04

CLEVELAND — With summer break just two weeks away for most students, parents across the city are facing a pressing question: What to do with the kids during the break?

For many families, summer programs have shifted from being optional to essential, serving as a vital lifeline amidst the ongoing childcare crisis.

According to experts, the urgency to secure a spot for your child is paramount, with some programs reaching capacity as early as February.

"There are fewer childcare seats available, especially for the youngest campers," said Shannon Viccarone with Starting Point.

But options still exist for parents who act swiftly.

The YMCA of Greater Cleveland reports having some slots available, emphasizing the importance of enrolling children in summer programs not just to keep them occupied but also to combat the dreaded "summer slide" in academic progress.

"When they take a break from using their brain power and focusing on academics, sometimes they lose some," Tasha Bowling, Senior Vice President of Youth Development for the YMCA of Greater Cleveland, said.

Quality summer programs offer enrichment opportunities, providing a balance of learning, physical activity, and socialization crucial for children's development, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's more important than ever that children are involved in activities that allow them to move and to be social," said Bowling. "Children don't need to be isolated and alone. They've had enough of that."

For parents struggling to navigate the plethora of options, organizations like Starting Point offer assistance in finding the perfect summer care tailored to each child's needs and interests.

However, time is of the essence, as the window to secure preferred programs slims.

For help getting your kid into a summer program click HERE.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through