Parents encouraged to find summer camps as programs fill up

CLEVELAND — With summer break just two weeks away for most students, parents across the city are facing a pressing question: What to do with the kids during the break?

For many families, summer programs have shifted from being optional to essential, serving as a vital lifeline amidst the ongoing childcare crisis.

According to experts, the urgency to secure a spot for your child is paramount, with some programs reaching capacity as early as February.

"There are fewer childcare seats available, especially for the youngest campers," said Shannon Viccarone with Starting Point.

But options still exist for parents who act swiftly.

The YMCA of Greater Cleveland reports having some slots available, emphasizing the importance of enrolling children in summer programs not just to keep them occupied but also to combat the dreaded "summer slide" in academic progress.

"When they take a break from using their brain power and focusing on academics, sometimes they lose some," Tasha Bowling, Senior Vice President of Youth Development for the YMCA of Greater Cleveland, said.

Quality summer programs offer enrichment opportunities, providing a balance of learning, physical activity, and socialization crucial for children's development, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's more important than ever that children are involved in activities that allow them to move and to be social," said Bowling. "Children don't need to be isolated and alone. They've had enough of that."

For parents struggling to navigate the plethora of options, organizations like Starting Point offer assistance in finding the perfect summer care tailored to each child's needs and interests.

However, time is of the essence, as the window to secure preferred programs slims.

