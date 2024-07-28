Parents, have you checked your kid for scoliosis? Because they're likely not getting checked at school

CLEVELAND — More than 100,000 new pediatric cases of scoliosis are reported in the United States every year, and early detection can significantly reduce the need for surgical correction and other complications.

Akron Children’s Hospital took advantage of the summer season to promote early detection with an event at Edgewater Beach on Sunday.

The hospital’s team distributed free sunscreen and towels, both printed with information on how to spot early signs of scoliosis.

Key indicators include one hip resting higher than the other, a spine curving left or right, or uneven shoulders. Pediatric nurse practitioners were also on-site conducting free scoliosis screenings.

“It’s important to recognize it early so we can begin treatment,” said Jessica Westfall, a pediatric nurse practitioner at Akron Children’s Hospital. “If we catch it too late, sometimes the only option is surgery. So the hope is we catch it early and can implement treatment for those kids who need it to prevent surgery.”

Detection of scoliosis can begin as early as infancy, making regular checks essential.

Scoliosis screening was once a standard part of school health checks but is no longer required in Ohio.

Akron Children’s Hospital’s initiative, SpineScreen, aims to increase early detection by incorporating scoliosis checks into routine activities like applying sunscreen.

For those who could not attend the event, Akron Children’s Hospital encourages parents to ask their pediatrician for a scoliosis check at their child’s next appointment.

The event at Edgewater Beach was free and open to the public.

For more information on scoliosis and spine services, CLICK HERE.