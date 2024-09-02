Watch Now
Parma City Schools Byers Field to reopen after storm damage

The football field is set to open Thursday
News 5
The Parma City School District announced in a Facebook post that Byers Field at Robert M. Boulton Stadium will reopen Thursday with a high school football game to kick things off.

The Valley Forge Patriots Varsity Football team will play the Garfield Bulldogs on the repaired field.

This comes after the storm damage that caused Parma City Schools to close the field for safety measures.

Early last month, Northeast Ohio was hit by a storm that left over 470,000 residents without power, according to FirstEnergy.

Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency due to the damage and power outages Northeast Ohioans faced.

