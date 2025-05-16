Parma Firefighters hope to get this pet home after it flew into their station

Watch Now
The Parma Fire Station is asking for help in finding the owner of a parakeet that flew into one of their stations.
The Parma Fire Station is asking for help finding the owner of a parakeet that flew into one of their stations— and won't leave.

The bird has a special tag that firefighters hope the owner can identify.

So far, there are no leads.

The union's president, Anthony Hyatt, took the parakeet home, where it's been caged with a few toys while the department figures out what to do precisely.

"We call her Backseat Bernie. It kinda goes," said Hyatt. "Bernie is short for Bernadette because we think it's a girl. And Backseat because that's where the one firefighter that found her was sitting on the fire truck that day so kind of a little station mascot for right now."

If the fire department can't find the bird's owner, the chief will re-evaluate and make a decision by next week.

