Parma flood projects hope to ease stormwater issues for homes

PARMA, Ohio — The North East Regional Sewer District (NEORSD) will tackle two projects to alleviate flooding to homes in surrounding areas in Parma.

The first project, Dell Haven Basin, will cost around $4.1 million. The hope is the new Basin will address the flooding issues at York and Pleasant Valley Roads and other nearby neighborhoods.

This new basin will hold and slow rainwater.

The basin will be behind Holy Family Catholic Parish and the Pleasant Valley Elementary School.

It's a fix that NEORSD hopes will be more than just a band-aid to a major issue for homeowners in the area.

“These are definitely large projects that will definitely have some substantive enhancements to the region," Jenn Elting with NEORSD said.

Cheryl Poole, who lived on Pleasant Valley Road for 40 years, says she's happy to see them working so hard to fix the flooding issues.

She recently moved, which was a relief for her. She says her house started flooding back in the 1990s.

“It’s happened so many times the cost was just unbearable for me to deal with any longer,” Cheryl said.

Another area getting special attention is the Veterans Memorial Park Basin.

The current basin will be expanded to what is called a "dry detention basin."

“It will only be filled with water during heavy rain events. Then it will slowly dissipate back into the ground. Usually 24 to 48 hours at the most,” Jenn says.

Construction for both will start in early 2025 and finish by early 2026.