'Parma is Ukraine and Ukraine is Parma' — Parma residents, mayor reflect on war in Ukraine 1 year later

PARMA, Ohio — By now, we all know Parma has the largest Ukrainian population in the state of Ohio. Now one year later, News 5's Rob Powers caught up with residents on their thoughts on the war in Ukraine.

Residents such as Victor Horokhivsky, is kept his eyes on the Ukrainian news outlets to know what was happening back home with his family. Today, his family is OK, however he said he is still concerned.

Horokhivsky is one of the lucky ones and he knows it.

Across the street, resident Halyna Kozij checks on her family in Ukraine every day.

"Me? I'm just shaken. Everyday," she said in an interview with News 5 last year.

Since then, she has lost two nephews, both whom were killed in the war.

"What happened is unbelievable. It's terrible situation. Nothing changed for the better," Kozij said.

The City of Parma has been through the worst of times, but it has brought out the best of people.

Tim DeGeeter, the Mayor of Parma, is proud of the way the Parma has responded and acted since the war began.

"There's a deep connection. Parma is Ukraine and Ukraine is Parma," he said. "On that aspect, what you're seeing not only over there, but what you're seeing here on the ground, really makes me proud."

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.