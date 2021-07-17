Parma police pursue vehicle after shots fired at officers; Madison Twp. officer injured deploying stop sticks

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Madison Township officer was injured while deploying stop sticks on a vehicle that was being pursued by Parma police after several shots were fired at officers early Saturday morning. The vehicle’s two occupants, including a woman who was also injured during the incident, were taken into custody.

At about 12:08 a.m. Saturday, Madison Township officers were dispatched to Interstate 90 in Madison to assist Parma police with a pursuit that began after suspects were reported to have fired several shots at Parma officers, according to a news release from Madison police.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol deployed tire deflation spikes in the road near Route 44, which were believed to have flattened one of the tires, but the vehicle continued east at a high rate of speed, the release states.

Officers with Madison Township police deployed stop stick spikes across I-90 just west of the Route 528 exit. This deflated the remaining tires, causing the vehicle to become disabled and ending the pursuit, the release states. Two occupants of the vehicle fled into the woods on foot and were eventually taken into custody by Parma police and assisting agencies.

The officer that was injured while deploying stop sticks was taken to the emergency room of University Hospital Madison Health Center. The woman in the suspect vehicle sustained injuries during the accident and was taken to the same hospital. Both individuals’ injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against the man and woman in the suspect vehicle, police said.