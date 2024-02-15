Parma Police say estranged husband dies from apparent self-inflicted wound after stabbing wife

Parma Police are investigating two unrelated deaths that occurred on Luelda Avenue about 14 hours apart; police said one death appears to be of an estranged husband who stabbed his wife several times then died from an apparent self-inflicted injury. No foul play appears to be involved in the other death.

At about 3:36 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, officers responded to a home in the 5700 block of Luelda Avenue for a report that a 45-year-old woman was stabbed several times by her 45-year-old estranged husband, according to a news release from Parma Police.

Officers found the husband in the garage of the woman’s home, dead from an apparent self-inflicted injury, the release states.

Parma Fire Department paramedics treated the woman and took her to a nearby hospital, where she remained hospitalized.

The other death, which police said is unrelated to the first, happened at about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15 at a home in the 6400 block of Luelda Avenue. A 40-year-old man was found dead inside the home. No foul play was suspected, police said.

Both bodies were taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, and both deaths remain under investigation.

“The Parma Police Department would like the public to know that these two deaths are unrelated to each other in both time and circumstances,” police said in the news release. “There are no additional threats to public safety from these two incidents.”